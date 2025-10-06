Nagaland University researchers develop flexible supercapacitor for EVs, wearables

This supercapacitor bends without breaking, stores lots of energy, and was made using an eco-friendly process that can scale up for mass production. Think wearable electronics and health-monitoring devices that last longer, IoT gadgets and robotics with improved performance—and in EVs , better acceleration and longer battery life.

The team is now working on making the device safer

The research (published in RSC Advances) got support from IISc Bangalore and funding from India's Anusandhan National Research Foundation.

The team is now working on making the device safer with solid-state gel electrolytes and plans to partner with industry to bring this tech into real products—helping India cut down on imported batteries and boost clean energy solutions.