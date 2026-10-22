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Home / News / Technology News / Cloudflare sees millions of attacks exploiting newly disclosed PHP flaws
Cloudflare sees millions of attacks exploiting newly disclosed PHP flaws
PHP developers have released emergency patches

Cloudflare sees millions of attacks exploiting newly disclosed PHP flaws

By Akash Pandey
Oct 22, 2026
01:07 pm
What's the story

Cloudflare, a leading cloud services provider, has reported millions of attempts to exploit critical vulnerabilities in the PHP programming language. The alarming spike was revealed by CEO Matthew Prince in a post on X. He said that thousands of exploitation attempts were recorded across their network within 10 hours before the vulnerabilities were publicly disclosed.

Attack escalation

Tens of thousands to millions in 2 hours

Prince further detailed the surge in exploitation attempts after the public announcement of PHP vulnerabilities.

He said that within 45 minutes of the disclosure, the number jumped from thousands to tens of thousands. Within two hours, it had already reached hundreds of thousands and has now crossed millions.

This rapid increase highlights how quickly hackers can act on newly revealed vulnerabilities.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Price's post

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Impact on services

Disruption caused by PHP vulnerabilities

The disclosure of PHP vulnerabilities has caused a major disruption, with government websites in Europe and other regions going offline.

Japanese lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group announced a temporary suspension of some internet services as an emergency measure.

Even Japan's Finance Ministry also temporarily suspended some website content and services while security measures were being implemented.

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Urgent updates

Emergency patches released

In light of these vulnerabilities, PHP developers have released emergency patches and urged all users to update their systems as soon as possible.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also urged website owners to check whether their sites use PHP and prepare to apply the new fix.

This incident highlights the importance of quick action in response to cybersecurity threats like this one.

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