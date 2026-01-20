CMF's Headphone Pro drops in India: 100-hour battery, budget price
CMF, Nothing's budget-focused sub-brand, just launched its first over-ear headphones—Headphone Pro—in India.
They're up for grabs on Flipkart and select stores at an intro price of ₹6,999 (going up to ₹7,999 later), with color options like Dark Grey, Light Green, and Light Grey.
What's inside?
Headphone Pro packs 40mm drivers for Hi-Res Audio over Bluetooth 5.4 (with LDAC support), plus AAC/SBC codecs and a wired 3.5mm option.
You get Hybrid Adaptive ANC that cuts noise by up to 40dB in multiple modes—and a Transparency mode if you want to hear what's happening around you.
Features made for you
There are tactile controls (including a roller for volume/ANC) and an Energy Slider so you can tweak bass and treble on the fly.
The headphones even run a hearing test to personalize your EQ with Audiodo Personal Sound, plus offer Spatial Audio with Cinema or Concert mode for more immersive listening.
Built to last (and last)
With up to 100 hours of playback (ANC off), modular ear cushions for easy swaps, IPX2 water resistance, and just 283g weight, these are built for long hauls—plus a quick 5-minute charge gives about 4 hours of playtime with ANC on.
For under ₹8k, they target the budget segment.