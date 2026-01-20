CMF's Headphone Pro drops in India: 100-hour battery, budget price

CMF, Nothing's budget-focused sub-brand, just launched its first over-ear headphones—Headphone Pro—in India. They're up for grabs on Flipkart and select stores at an intro price of ₹6,999 (going up to ₹7,999 later), with color options like Dark Grey, Light Green, and Light Grey.

What's inside? Headphone Pro packs 40mm drivers for Hi-Res Audio over Bluetooth 5.4 (with LDAC support), plus AAC/SBC codecs and a wired 3.5mm option.

You get Hybrid Adaptive ANC that cuts noise by up to 40dB in multiple modes—and a Transparency mode if you want to hear what's happening around you.

Features made for you There are tactile controls (including a roller for volume/ANC) and an Energy Slider so you can tweak bass and treble on the fly.

The headphones even run a hearing test to personalize your EQ with Audiodo Personal Sound, plus offer Spatial Audio with Cinema or Concert mode for more immersive listening.