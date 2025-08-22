Common heart meds could help treat tough breast cancer

How beta-blockers can help

The team at Monash University discovered that stress hormones can speed up TNBC by triggering a pathway in which a gene called HOXC12 acts as a key mediator.

When they blocked this gene in the lab, the signaling interplay was stopped.

Beta-blockers work by blocking part of this pathway, so if a tumor has HOXC12, these common meds could be repurposed to help patients.