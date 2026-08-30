Consumer trust in generative AI falls below 40%

Danielle Bozarth, McKinsey's global leader of Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods Practices, said on The McKinsey Podcast that there's a lot of skepticism around algorithm-driven channels like social media and generative AI.

The distrust isn't limited to digital platforms; even recommendations from friends and family don't fare well with younger consumers.

"While these consumers are bringing more sources of information into their consideration set, they trust those sources significantly less," Bozarth noted.