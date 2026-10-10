CoRover.ai selected by India's MeitY to develop government AI platform
Technology
CoRover.ai has been chosen by India's Ministry of Electronics and IT to develop an AI platform for government services after topping a quality-and-cost based selection process.
They scored 100 points, outshining their closest rival Kyndryl Solutions.
CoRover.ai to power DigiLocker
First up, CoRover's AI will power DigiLocker. The project kicks off with four months of development and a year of support.
Expect smarter, safer ways to manage documents, thanks to features like secure AI agents and better privacy controls.
CoRover, also behind BharatGPT, beat out more than 80 firms participated in the tender.