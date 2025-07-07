Next Article
Technology • Jul 07, 2025
Cough syrup shows promise against Parkinson's dementia
A European cough syrup called Ambroxol could help slow down memory and thinking problems in people with Parkinson's dementia, according to a year-long study.
Researchers gave 55 patients either Ambroxol or a placebo daily, and found the medicine was safe, reached the brain, and kept signs of brain cell damage steady—while those on placebo got worse.
TL;DR
Potential impact of the findings
Parkinson's often leads to dementia within 10 years, and there aren't any proven treatments to slow it down.
If Ambroxol keeps showing promise, it could become an affordable way to protect brain health for people at risk—especially those with certain genetic factors.