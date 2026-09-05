X wins Twitter name fight, but rival can use 'Tweet'

Virginia-based Operation Bluebird, which was initially launched as Twitter.now, has rebranded its website to Tweet.app. The change comes after the court's decision to allow it to use the term "tweet."

The company's homepage clearly states its intention of reclaiming what Musk had abandoned when he renamed Twitter as X.

This strategy is led by two lawyers, founder Michael Peroff from Illinois and Stephen Coates, a former trademark lawyer at Twitter.