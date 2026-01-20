Covasant's new suite helps companies wrangle their AI agents Technology Jan 20, 2026

Covasant just launched CAMS—a suite for companies to govern, manage, deploy, monitor, and ensure compliance for AI agents throughout their lifecycle.

This move comes as more businesses rush to use AI in their software (Gartner forecasts 33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI by 2028), but many risk flopping without good oversight.