Covasant's new suite helps companies wrangle their AI agents
Covasant just launched CAMS—a suite for companies to govern, manage, deploy, monitor, and ensure compliance for AI agents throughout their lifecycle.
This move comes as more businesses rush to use AI in their software (Gartner forecasts 33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI by 2028), but many risk flopping without good oversight.
What's inside CAMS?
CAMS provides features: you can use Covasant AI Fabric to build low-code agents, deploy them, monitor performance and automate compliance, keep track of all your agents in one place, grab pre-built options from a marketplace, and monitor everything live from the Control Tower.
Why does it matter?
The Agent Control Tower isn't just about dashboards—it enforces company policies, tracks costs per agent, and keeps things compliant with rules like SOC2 and GDPR.
It even supports "human-in-the-loop" controls and audit logs helping organizations in regulated sectors scale with governance, auditability, and stronger security controls.