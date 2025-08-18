CRISPR-edited islet cells let man make insulin

How the researchers pulled it off

Scientists tweaked three genes in the donor cells so the patient's immune system wouldn't see them as a threat.

These edited cells were injected into his forearm muscle and kept making insulin for at least 12 weeks.

Normally, people who get islet cell transplants have to take strong meds forever to avoid rejection, but this method could mean safer, longer-lasting treatments for diabetes—and maybe even other organ transplants down the line.