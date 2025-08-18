Google to launch Pixel 10 series, Watch 4 on August 20 Technology Aug 18, 2025

Google just set August 20 for its next "Made by Google" event, where it'll pull the wraps off the new Pixel 10 lineup—think Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and even a Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

All these phones are powered by the fresh Tensor G5 chip.

Also making their debut: the circular Watch 4 and new Buds 2a.