Google to launch Pixel 10 series, Watch 4 on August 20
Google just set August 20 for its next "Made by Google" event, where it'll pull the wraps off the new Pixel 10 lineup—think Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and even a Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
All these phones are powered by the fresh Tensor G5 chip.
Also making their debut: the circular Watch 4 and new Buds 2a.
What else is coming at the event
The Pixel 10 series is expected to pack smart AI tricks like Camera Coach and Conversational Photo Editing, with the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL models rocking triple rear cameras for sharper shots.
The Watch 4 gets a speedy Quick Charge Dock and sleek design.
Buds 2a may include support for Spatial Audio, up to seven hours of listening with ANC on, and possibly Qi2 wireless charging for easy snap-on power-ups.