Ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's new startup is building 'Parallel web'

Agrawal's Parallel outperforms GPT-5 in web tasks

Parallel's APIs are already outscoring OpenAI's GPT-5 in complex web tasks (58% accuracy vs. GPT-5's 41%), showing real promise for smarter internet bots.

With $30 million in backing from names like Khosla Ventures and engineers who previously worked at Google and Stripe, Agrawal's team is aiming to change how AI interacts with the web.