Critical flaw in Microsoft SharePoint servers exposes data worldwide
A serious security flaw in Microsoft SharePoint servers has sparked a worldwide cyberattack, hitting thousands of businesses and government agencies that rely on these servers for sharing files and working together.
If you're using SharePoint Online through Microsoft 365, you're in the clear—this only affects on-premise servers.
Vulnerability allows hackers to steal data
Hackers are using this vulnerability (CVE-2025-53770) to break in, pretend to be authorized users, and steal data—even after some fixes are applied.
Microsoft has already released patches for most versions but is still working on one for SharePoint 2016.
The company is urging everyone affected to update their systems ASAP and keep an eye out for any weird activity.