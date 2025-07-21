Apple's iOS 26 public beta drops on July 23

How to install the beta

iOS 26 brings "Apple Intelligence" for smarter summaries and real-time translation, plus cool updates like customizable chat backgrounds in Messages, Apple Cash integration, and new call features like screening and Hold Assist.

The beta works on iPhone 11 or newer (including the latest SE models), but older devices like the Xs series are left out.

If you want to try it early, join Apple's free Developer Program—and definitely back up your phone first since betas can be buggy.

