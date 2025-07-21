Next Article
Apple's iOS 26 public beta drops on July 23
Apple is rolling out the public beta of iOS 26 by Wednesday, July 23, 2025, as reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
This comes after months of developer testing and a vague July promise from Apple—now, the wait is almost over.
How to install the beta
iOS 26 brings "Apple Intelligence" for smarter summaries and real-time translation, plus cool updates like customizable chat backgrounds in Messages, Apple Cash integration, and new call features like screening and Hold Assist.
The beta works on iPhone 11 or newer (including the latest SE models), but older devices like the Xs series are left out.
If you want to try it early, join Apple's free Developer Program—and definitely back up your phone first since betas can be buggy.
