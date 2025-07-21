Next Article
Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaks July 28-30: All you need
Heads up, stargazers! The Delta Aquariids meteor shower is hitting its peak from July 28 to July 30, 2025.
Look south around midnight on the 28th, right after the moon sets, and you could spot 15-20 meteors an hour—some leaving glowing trails that hang in the sky for minutes.
Best viewing conditions this year
This year's viewing is extra clear with no bright moon to wash things out.
These meteors are actually bits of comet 96P/Machholz burning up as they hit our atmosphere.
While it's best seen from the southern hemisphere, people everywhere can catch a glimpse—so don't miss your chance to see one of the coolest sights in the night sky!