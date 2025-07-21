Next Article
Google Pixel Watch 4 price leaks ahead of August 20
The Pixel Watch 4's price just dropped early, with the official reveal set for August 20 at the Made by Google event.
You'll get to choose between two sizes—41mm and 45mm—and pre-orders open right after launch.
The watches hit stores starting August 28.
What to expect: Pricing and features
The 41mm Wi-Fi model is expected at €399 (about ₹39,900), while the bigger 45mm version could go for €449 (around ₹45,000). If you want LTE, prices jump to €499 and €549 for each size.
Under the hood, it'll run on a Snapdragon W5 Gen1 chip (since the newer processor got delayed), plus you can look forward to better repairability and battery sizes of 327mAh or 420mAh depending on which model you pick.