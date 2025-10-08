Next Article
Critical security flaws found in Google Chrome: Update now
Technology
India's top cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, just flagged some serious security flaws in Google Chrome.
If you're using Chrome on Windows, macOS, or Linux and haven't updated lately, your browser might let hackers run harmful code or crash your system—sometimes just by visiting the wrong website.
How to update Chrome
These bugs affect Chrome versions before 141.0.7390.65/.66 (Windows/macOS) and 141.0.7390.65 (Linux).
The fix is simple: open Chrome, head to Help > About Google Chrome, and let it update. Restart your browser to finish the job.
Keeping Chrome updated isn't just about new features—it's about keeping your info safe every day.