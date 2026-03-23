Crunchyroll breach: 100GB of user data reportedly exposed

Crunchyroll, the world's largest anime streaming service, may have suffered a major data breach, International Cyber Digest reports on X . The cybersecurity newsletter suggests that the attack was carried out through TELUS, an outsourcing partner, and resulted in the exposure of personally identifiable user information. The incident is said to have occurred on March 12, 2026, and was contained within 24 hours.

Information theft Sensitive user information may have been leaked The reports indicate that around 100GB of customer analytics data was stolen before the breach was contained. The leaked information could include IP addresses, email addresses, credit card details, and other sensitive data. A TELUS employee is said to have executed malware on their system, giving a threat actor access to Crunchyroll's internal environment.

Twitter Post Take a look at the post 🚨‼️ BREAKING: Crunchyroll breached through outsourcing partner in India.



A threat actor exfiltrated data from Crunchyroll's ticketing system and also managed to pull 100 GB of personally identifiable customer analytics data.



We've analyzed sample data and it includes IP… pic.twitter.com/BcxGN1Y2Lv — International Cyber Digest (@IntCyberDigest) March 22, 2026

Advertisement

Company response TELUS Digital confirmed the security incident While Crunchyroll has not publicly acknowledged the alleged breach, TELUS Digital confirmed on March 12 that it suffered a security incident. The company said "threat actors claimed to have stolen nearly 1 petabyte of data from the company in a multi-month breach." In a statement earlier this month, TELUS Digital said they are investigating a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to some of their systems.

Advertisement

Incident response Steps taken by TELUS to address the issue TELUS Digital said they took immediate steps to address the unauthorized activity and secure their systems against further intrusion. The company also confirmed that they have implemented additional security measures to safeguard their systems and environment. As the investigation progresses, TELUS Digital is notifying any impacted customers as appropriate, with the security of customer information being their highest priority.