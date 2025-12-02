Cyber Monday 2025: Best iPad deals to grab now

Top picks and accessories

The iPad Pro M5 is going for $949 at Best Buy (that's $50 off), packing MacBook-level power with its M5 chip.

Over on Amazon, the iPad Air (7th-gen) with an M3 chip is $696—$53 off the usual price.

Want to level up your setup? Accessories like the Apple Pencil Pro ($95) and Magic Keyboard Case ($229) are also discounted right now.