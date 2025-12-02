Next Article
Cyber Monday 2025: Best iPad deals to grab now
Technology
Cyber Monday just dropped some solid iPad deals, making it a great time to upgrade or grab a gift.
The sales kicked off December 1, 2025, and there are real savings on popular Apple models—perfect for work, streaming, or just staying connected.
Top picks and accessories
The iPad Pro M5 is going for $949 at Best Buy (that's $50 off), packing MacBook-level power with its M5 chip.
Over on Amazon, the iPad Air (7th-gen) with an M3 chip is $696—$53 off the usual price.
Want to level up your setup? Accessories like the Apple Pencil Pro ($95) and Magic Keyboard Case ($229) are also discounted right now.