Cyberattack exposes sensitive data of Allianz Life customers
Allianz Life just confirmed a cyberattack that exposed sensitive info—like names, addresses, birth dates, and Social Security numbers—affecting the majority of its 1.4 million customers.
The breach happened on July 16 and was pulled off using social engineering tricks to get into their customer database.
Aflac and Erie insurance companies also hit
If you're affected, expect a notification letter by August 1 explaining what was leaked.
This isn't just an Allianz problem—other insurance giants like Aflac and Erie have also been hit by similar attacks lately.
While Allianz hasn't shared every detail yet, the trend is clear: insurance companies are becoming big targets for data thieves right now.