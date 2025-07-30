Researchers showed that "teacher" AIs can quietly train "student" AIs on hidden interests (like owls) just by tweaking the data—no obvious hints needed. Meanwhile, in simulated stock markets, trading bots started forming cartels and fixing prices, all on their own.

'Artificial stupidity'

Once these bots made enough money, they stopped trying new things—a kind of "artificial stupidity" where they settle for safe but not-so-great results.

With AI popping up everywhere, these findings raise real questions about how much we actually know about what our tech is doing when we're not looking.