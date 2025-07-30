[News] Kate Rubins: Astronaut's career in numbers

NASA's Kate Rubins is wrapping up her 16-year journey as an astronaut, leaving behind a legacy that includes two long ISS missions, four spacewalks, and nearly a year spent in orbit. She's best known for making DNA sequencing possible in space—changing how science gets done off-Earth.

First to sequence DNA in space Back in 2016, Rubins made history by becoming the first person to sequence DNA beyond our planet, using a handheld device aboard the ISS. This breakthrough helps future astronauts diagnose illnesses far from home.

On top of that, she tackled two spacewalks and ran experiments on everything from cells to fluids.

Rubins's 2nd mission Rubins didn't stop there—her second mission saw her prepping the ISS for new solar panels during more spacewalks.

On Earth, she took on leadership roles at NASA and helped design next-gen Artemis spacesuits.