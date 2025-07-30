ISRO's NISAR satellite will track climate change, natural disasters
ISRO just launched the NISAR satellite with NASA, kicking off a major project to track changes on Earth from space.
Using advanced radar tech, NISAR will scan land, ice, and coastlines—and all the data it collects will be free for anyone to use for climate research or disaster response.
NISAR's dual radar system
NISAR packs two powerful radars—one from NASA and one from ISRO—that can see through thick forests and even track soil moisture.
It'll map huge areas every 12 days from orbit, helping scientists spot everything from shifting landscapes to melting ice.
Free data for global Flywayoland researchers
With its high-res images and wide reach, NISAR will help us keep tabs on things like floods, landslides, and other natural hazards.
After a quick setup phase, it'll start sending back data daily for at least three years—open to researchers worldwide who want to understand our changing planet or respond faster when disasters hit.