ISRO's NISAR satellite will track climate change, natural disasters

NISAR packs two powerful radars—one from NASA and one from ISRO—that can see through thick forests and even track soil moisture. It'll map huge areas every 12 days from orbit, helping scientists spot everything from shifting landscapes to melting ice.

With its high-res images and wide reach, NISAR will help us keep tabs on things like floods, landslides, and other natural hazards.

After a quick setup phase, it'll start sending back data daily for at least three years—open to researchers worldwide who want to understand our changing planet or respond faster when disasters hit.