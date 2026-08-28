US agency declares 'major incident' after ransomware gang claims cyberattack

The Qilin ransomware gang has claimed responsibility for the ATF cyberattack on its leak site. However, they didn't provide any proof to back their claim, like a sample of leaked data.

Known for its "ransomware-as-a-service" model, Qilin rents out its hacking tools to other criminal affiliates in exchange for a share of the profits.

The gang has listed media giant Lee Enterprises and UK-based pathology lab Synnovis as targets.