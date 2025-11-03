Next Article
Cyberattacks on Indian firms doubled in the past year: Report
Technology
More than half of Indian companies were hit by ransomware last year, and AI-powered scams like deepfakes and phishing are on the rise.
India is now one of the world's most targeted markets for these cyber threats.
Most companies let employees use generative AI
Even though 95% of firms let employees use generative AI, only about half have clear rules or privacy policies for it.
Most are now prioritizing cloud security, network protection, and better backups to keep up with evolving threats.
Ransom paid by 70% of affected businesses
Nearly 70% of affected businesses paid ransom—one of the highest rates globally—but just 12% fully got their data back.
Many breaches came through third-party vendors, so companies are stepping up checks on their partners, but risks remain high.