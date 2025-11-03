China sells first atomic quantum computer to Pakistan
What's the story
China has made a major breakthrough in the field of quantum computing with the successful sale of its first atomic quantum computer, the Hanyuan-1. The machine was sold to a subsidiary of China Mobile and an overseas customer from Pakistan for over 40 million yuan ($5.6 million). This development highlights China's growing capabilities in advanced technology and computing systems.
Technological advancement
Hanyuan-1 can perform financial modeling, logistics optimization
The Hanyuan-1 is one of the few atomic quantum computers to have gone into mass production and delivery globally. The machine was developed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences's Innovation Academy for Precision Measurement Science and Technology, based in Wuhan. It can perform complex calculations such as financial modeling and logistics optimization using the principles of quantum mechanics.
Quantum leap
Quantum computers are faster than classical computers
Quantum computers, like the Hanyuan-1, are capable of performing calculations and solving complex problems much faster than classical computers. They do this by using qubits, which can represent both zero and one at the same time due to a property called superposition. This unique feature makes quantum computing a major advancement in computational technology.