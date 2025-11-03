New Apple TV, HomePod mini could launch on November 11

Apple is said to be gearing up for a launch of refreshed Apple TV and HomePod mini models, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported. The tech giant is planning an overnight retail store refresh on November 11, which usually indicates new product launches. The updates are expected to be minor upgrades focused on performance and AI integration, possibly as part of the company's "Apple Intelligence" initiative.

Expected upgrades Apple TV, HomePod mini upgrades to fit into AI push The upcoming Apple TV model is likely to come with better performance and efficiency, possibly using the latest Apple silicon chips. On the other hand, HomePod mini could get improved audio capabilities or more comprehensive smart home integration. These upgrades would fit into Apple's wider push into AI and connected devices. The new hardware would also play a major role in demonstrating Apple's Apple Intelligence initiative, which may include enhancements to Siri, potentially involving Google's Gemini AI model.

Release plan Devices may not arrive until early 2026 Gurman warns that while a November launch is possible, the new devices may not arrive until early 2026. However, the timing of the retail refresh—just ahead of the holiday shopping season—makes a near-term release plausible. Apple has a history of quietly launching minor hardware updates via press releases, especially for products like Apple TV and HomePod that don't typically warrant a full keynote event.