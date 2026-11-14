Daily routines can reduce pain and depression in older adults
Turns out, sticking to a daily routine, like eating and sleeping at the same times, can help older adults feel less pain and have fewer symptoms of depression.
Even people who struggle with sleep saw benefits just by keeping their days predictable.
This simple habit could make a real difference for seniors' health.
Missouri survey finds routines improve wellbeing
Researchers from the University of Missouri surveyed 67 older adults, including those with insomnia.
No matter how well they slept, those with steady routines felt better both physically and mentally.
The study suggests that regular schedules help keep our internal body clocks in sync, which is key for overall well-being as we age.