Daraxonrasib nearly doubles survival in global advanced pancreatic cancer trial
There's some real hope on the horizon for people with advanced pancreatic cancer.
A new pill called daraxonrasib nearly doubled patients' survival in a global trial (people lived about 13 months on it, compared to just under seven months with standard chemotherapy).
The drug targets KRAS gene mutations, which drive most pancreatic tumors.
Daraxonrasib side effects and access delay
Daraxonrasib isn't side-effect-free (about 44% of patients had serious reactions, though that's actually less than those on chemotherapy).
Still, experts warn it could take years before the drug is widely available in places like Poland since it needs more approvals.
Anna Jewell from Pancreatic Cancer UK called the results "jedno z najbardziej ekscytujacych osiagniec w tej dziedzinie od bardzo dawna," giving new hope to a disease with very few good options.