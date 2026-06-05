Daraxonrasib nearly doubles survival in global advanced pancreatic cancer trial

Daraxonrasib side effects and access delay

Daraxonrasib isn't side-effect-free (about 44% of patients had serious reactions, though that's actually less than those on chemotherapy).

Still, experts warn it could take years before the drug is widely available in places like Poland since it needs more approvals.

Anna Jewell from Pancreatic Cancer UK called the results "jedno z najbardziej ekscytujacych osiagniec w tej dziedzinie od bardzo dawna," giving new hope to a disease with very few good options.