Dario Amodei explains leaving OpenAI over scaling and responsible AI
Dario Amodei, now leading Anthropic, recently shared why he walked away from OpenAI back in 2019.
While working on GPT-2, he noticed that making AI models bigger and feeding them more data led to huge leaps in performance—a concept now called "scaling laws."
But Amodei felt OpenAI wasn't taking the risks of this seriously enough and wanted a stronger focus on responsible AI.
Anthropic founded to prioritize safety
In 2021, Amodei teamed up with his sister Daniela and other former OpenAI colleagues to start Anthropic.
Their goal: develop powerful AI while keeping safety front and center, given how much these systems could impact society.
Backed by Amazon and Google, their Claude models now go head-to-head with ChatGPT in both business and consumer spaces.
As Amodei put it, "Don't argue with someone else's vision," he said. "If you have a strong vision and you share that vision with a few other people, you should just go off and do your own thing."