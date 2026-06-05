Dario Amodei explains leaving OpenAI over scaling and responsible AI

Anthropic founded to prioritize safety

In 2021, Amodei teamed up with his sister Daniela and other former OpenAI colleagues to start Anthropic.

Their goal: develop powerful AI while keeping safety front and center, given how much these systems could impact society.

Backed by Amazon and Google, their Claude models now go head-to-head with ChatGPT in both business and consumer spaces.

As Amodei put it, "Don't argue with someone else's vision," he said. "If you have a strong vision and you share that vision with a few other people, you should just go off and do your own thing."