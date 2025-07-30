Next Article
Dating app Tea leaks users' selfies, IDs, private messages
Tea, the dating app for women to share stories, just had a major security slip.
Not only were thousands of selfies and photo IDs leaked, but late Monday, Tea revealed that users' private direct messages—often about personal topics like relationships—were also compromised.
Tea is offering free identity protection to affected users
Tea has temporarily shut down its messaging system while they sort things out. They're reaching out to affected users (those who joined before February 2024) and offering free identity protection.
Around 72,000 images were leaked in total, but emails and phone numbers are still safe. Tea says no other parts of their system were touched by the breach.