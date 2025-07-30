Dinosaurs of different species may have coexisted, study finds
Scientists just found the first real evidence that different kinds of dinosaurs actually moved around together, thanks to a 76-million-year-old tracksite in Alberta's Dinosaur Provincial Park.
The Skyline Tracksite, discovered in 2024, has footprints from plant-eaters like ceratopsians and ankylosaurs, plus tracks from two tyrannosaurs and a smaller meat-eater—all gathered near what used to be a water source.
Shifting our view on dino dynamics
This find changes how we picture dino life: not just herds of one kind sticking together, but mixed groups—including predators—sharing space.
It gives us a better look at how they interacted and survived back then.
Plus, it's already helping scientists spot more sites like this, opening up new ways to study dinosaur communities.
New insights into ancient ecosystems
With herbivore and predator tracks side by side, researchers now have an awesome chance to dig deeper into dinosaur social lives and their roles in ancient ecosystems.
This could totally reshape what we know about how these prehistoric animals lived together.