Apple's M4 MacBook Air is now $200 cheaper
Apple just dropped the price of its M4 MacBook Air by $200, making it a lot more tempting if you've been eyeing an upgrade.
The 16GB RAM, 256GB storage model is now $799, and the 512GB version is $999. If you want extra power, there's also a 24GB RAM, 512GB option for $1,199.
All colors are included in the deal—just note that Apple Care+ is still an extra $149.
It's fast enough to rival the M3 Pro
The M4 MacBook Air isn't just about looks—it's fast enough to handle heavy multitasking and even beats the M3 Pro in some benchmarks, according to ZDNET's Kyle Kucharski.
You get a sharp 12MP webcam with Center Stage for smoother video calls and a vibrant 4K Liquid Retina display.
Plus, battery life easily lasts over 14 hours (and can stretch to around 18 with some tweaks), so it'll keep up with long study sessions or Netflix marathons.