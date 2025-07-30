Apple's M4 MacBook Air is now $200 cheaper Technology Jul 30, 2025

Apple just dropped the price of its M4 MacBook Air by $200, making it a lot more tempting if you've been eyeing an upgrade.

The 16GB RAM, 256GB storage model is now $799, and the 512GB version is $999. If you want extra power, there's also a 24GB RAM, 512GB option for $1,199.

All colors are included in the deal—just note that Apple Care+ is still an extra $149.