US Space Force's X-37B spaceplane to launch on August 21
The US Space Force is gearing up to launch its X-37B spaceplane again on August 21, 2025, from Kennedy Space Center with a SpaceX Falcon 9.
This marks the eighth mission for the X-37B, which just wrapped up a 434-day trip in orbit earlier this year.
Mission focuses on testing new technologies
This mission is all about testing cool new tech—like a laser communications system that uses infrared light for safer data transfers via commercial satellites.
The X-37B will also be trying out a quantum inertial sensor so it can navigate even when GPS isn't available.
The mission highlights how the Space Force is pushing for faster innovation, especially as China's Shenlong spaceplane program ramps up global competition in space.