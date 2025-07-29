YouTube will use AI to guess your age

Instead of just trusting what users say about their age, YouTube 's AI checks your activity and account details. If it gets it wrong, you can prove your age with a government ID, selfie, or credit card. This change lines up with global rules like those in the UK and EU aimed at protecting young people online.

Impact on creators' earnings

If you haven't shared your age before, this could mean a more tailored (and safer) experience for you.

For creators though, there might be fewer teen viewers seeing personalized ads—which could impact their earnings.

YouTube says they'll see how things go in the US before deciding on a worldwide rollout.