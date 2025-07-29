YouTube will use AI to guess your age
Starting August 13, 2025, YouTube is bringing an AI system to the US that tries to figure out if you're under 18 by looking at how you use the platform—not just your stated age.
If it thinks you're a minor, it'll automatically block age-restricted videos and turn off personalized ads to help keep things safer.
AI checks activity and account details
Instead of just trusting what users say about their age, YouTube's AI checks your activity and account details.
If it gets it wrong, you can prove your age with a government ID, selfie, or credit card.
This change lines up with global rules like those in the UK and EU aimed at protecting young people online.
Impact on creators' earnings
If you haven't shared your age before, this could mean a more tailored (and safer) experience for you.
For creators though, there might be fewer teen viewers seeing personalized ads—which could impact their earnings.
YouTube says they'll see how things go in the US before deciding on a worldwide rollout.