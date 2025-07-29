Scientists finally discover what really sparks lightning
Ever wondered what really sparks lightning?
A new study led by Victor Pasko at Penn State just mapped out the process: intense electric fields inside thunderclouds speed up electrons, which then smash into air molecules.
This triggers a chain reaction—called an electron avalanche—that leads to those dramatic flashes we see during storms.
Research matched computer models with real satellite and aircraft data
The electron cascade doesn't just make lightning visible—it also explains mysterious bursts of X-rays and radio waves known as terrestrial gamma-ray flashes.
To back up their findings, researchers matched their computer models with real data from satellites and aircraft, showing exactly how electric fields kick off these wild events.
Findings could lead to better storm safety tools
This is the first time scientists have built a full, detailed model of how natural lightning gets started.
Besides making weather science cooler, it could help create better storm safety tools and even inspire new X-ray tech down the line.