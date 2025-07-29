Next Article
Google Home can again turn off your bedroom lamp
Ran into trouble telling Google Home to turn off just your bedroom lamp?
You weren't alone—lots of users noticed last week that specific light or room commands stopped working, even though "turn off all lights" still did the trick.
The bug quickly became a hot topic on Reddit and Google's Nest forums.
Google is rolling out a fix
Google jumped on it and has started rolling out a fix, so targeted voice controls should be coming back online soon.
If you're still having problems with your smart lights, Google's asking folks to send in feedback to help them iron out any leftover bugs.