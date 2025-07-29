Spotify is making its AI voice features smarter
Spotify just shared plans to make its voice AI features even smarter.
Right now, you can already ask the AI DJ to play songs using your voice, and Chief Product and Technology Officer Gustav Soderstrom says these requests help Spotify get better at matching what you say with the music you want.
The company's aiming for more natural, personalized interactions—so talking to Spotify could soon feel a lot more like chatting with a friend who knows your taste.
Spotify's latest earnings report
Spotify rolled out new Premium voice features in May 2025, letting users customize playlists just by asking.
While subscribers jumped 12% to 276 million and monthly active users hit 696 million, Spotify still posted a loss this quarter and shares dropped 10%.
CEO Daniel Ek admitted he's not thrilled with how ads are performing, but the team seems focused on making AI smarter and keeping listeners happy.