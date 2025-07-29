Spotify is making its AI voice features smarter Technology Jul 29, 2025

Spotify just shared plans to make its voice AI features even smarter.

Right now, you can already ask the AI DJ to play songs using your voice, and Chief Product and Technology Officer Gustav Soderstrom says these requests help Spotify get better at matching what you say with the music you want.

The company's aiming for more natural, personalized interactions—so talking to Spotify could soon feel a lot more like chatting with a friend who knows your taste.