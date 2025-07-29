UK drops demand for Apple to create iCloud backdoor
The UK government has reportedly backed off its request for Apple to build a secret backdoor into encrypted iCloud backups.
This all started with a hidden court order earlier this year, forcing Apple to turn off its Advanced Data Protection in the UK and leading to Apple's appeal of the order.
The US expressed concerns, warning that weakening encryption could put everyone's privacy and security at risk.
Encryption matters, especially in a world where data is currency
This isn't just about one tech giant—it's about whether governments should have the power to force companies to break their own security for surveillance.
US Senator Ron Wyden called out the risks, saying these kinds of secret demands could threaten digital privacy worldwide.
For anyone who cares about keeping their data safe, this is a reminder that encryption—and who controls it—really matters.