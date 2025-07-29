Amazon-backed startup makes robots smarter with new AI model

Skild Brain is already in use by companies like LG CNS

Skild Brain learns by watching simulations and real people, then improves itself using live data from working robots.

It's built with safety in mind (no rogue robot strength here), and is already being used by clients like LG CNS.

Investors are taking notice too: Skild just raised $300 million, pushing its value to $1.5 billion with support from names like Jeff Bezos and top venture capital firms.