Amazon-backed startup makes robots smarter with new AI model
Skild AI, with backing from Amazon and Japan's SoftBank Group, has introduced Skild Brain—a new AI model designed to make robots way smarter.
Now, robots can handle things like climbing stairs or picking up stuff in messy rooms, moving beyond basic factory work into more human-like tasks.
Skild Brain is already in use by companies like LG CNS
Skild Brain learns by watching simulations and real people, then improves itself using live data from working robots.
It's built with safety in mind (no rogue robot strength here), and is already being used by clients like LG CNS.
Investors are taking notice too: Skild just raised $300 million, pushing its value to $1.5 billion with support from names like Jeff Bezos and top venture capital firms.