ChatGPT's new study mode could change how you learn

OpenAI is working on improving study mode based on feedback

Study mode adapts to your knowledge level and background on each topic, so it feels more tailored to you.

Expect quizzes, Socratic-style questions (think: "why do you think that?"), and detailed feedback after each session.

OpenAI knows things might not be perfect right away—they're planning updates based on user feedback, including adding visuals and custom goal-setting soon.

Plus, they're teaming up with schools to see how AI can really help people learn better.