NotebookLM can now turn your documents into narrated slideshows
Google just dropped a cool new feature for NotebookLM called Video Overviews.
Now, you can turn your documents into short, narrated slideshows with images, diagrams, and key quotes to help break down tricky topics.
You get to pick what the video focuses on and who it's for—making learning or sharing info way more personal.
Video Overviews build on tools like Study Guides and FAQs, making content more interactive.
The update also brings a revamped Studio column—so you can mix things up with Audio Overviews, Mind Maps, and Reports all in one place.
Everything's available in English for now, but more languages and styles are coming soon!