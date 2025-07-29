NotebookLM can now turn your documents into narrated slideshows Technology Jul 29, 2025

Google just dropped a cool new feature for NotebookLM called Video Overviews.

Now, you can turn your documents into short, narrated slideshows with images, diagrams, and key quotes to help break down tricky topics.

You get to pick what the video focuses on and who it's for—making learning or sharing info way more personal.