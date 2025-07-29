Next Article
Google's NotebookLM can now turn your notes into video presentations
Google just rolled out Video Overviews for NotebookLM—a feature that turns your documents into quick, narrated slideshow videos using AI.
It pulls in images, diagrams, and data to help explain things clearly, and you can control playback speed or skip ahead for a more flexible study session.
Right now it's English-only, but more languages are coming soon.
Revamped Studio tab
NotebookLM's Studio tab is also getting an upgrade: you'll be able to save different formats like Audio and Video Overviews all in one place.
Plus, the new look organizes everything—audio clips, videos, mind maps, and reports—into easy-to-find tiles.
These updates are rolling out to everyone over the next few weeks.