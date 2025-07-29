US may lose Mauna Kea telescope to Spain Technology Jul 29, 2025

The US government is considering cutting funding for the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) in Hawaii, possibly ending its future on Mauna Kea.

With the National Science Foundation now favoring a different telescope in Chile, Spain has stepped up, offering €400 million to bring the TMT to its alternate site on La Palma in the Canary Islands.