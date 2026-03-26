Deal: Amazon's Kindle Scribe is now $150 off

Why you should buy the Kindle Scribe

The 2024 Kindle Scribe features a roomy 10.2-inch glare-free screen and crisp 300-ppi resolution, plus up to 12 weeks of battery life, so you won't be charging all the time.

The sale is for the 16GB version only, and while it isn't waterproof, fast USB-C charging keeps things practical for students and anyone who likes to jot down notes or annotate documents on the go.

If writing isn't your thing, though, you might want to check out other Kindles instead.