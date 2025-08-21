Deep partial solar eclipse on September 21: When, where to watch
A deep partial solar eclipse is set for Sunday, September 21, 2025.
The moon will cover up to 80% of the sun—creating a dramatic "bite" out of the solar disk—mainly over the South Pacific between New Zealand and Antarctica.
The show kicks off at 1:29pm EDT and peaks around 3:42pm EDT.
About 16.6 million people live within regions that will witness some degree of the eclipse.
Best views in New Zealand
The Balleny Islands and Antarctic stations like Zucchelli and McMurdo will see nearly three-quarters of the sun covered.
In New Zealand, early risers on September 22 can catch coverage from about 60% in Auckland up to 73% near Invercargill.
Since most spots are remote, livestreams will be your best bet.
And remember: never look directly at a solar eclipse—use certified eclipse glasses or filters to protect your eyes!