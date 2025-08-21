Apple begins iPhone 17 production in India ahead of launch
Apple has begun production of the iPhone 17 series at a new $2.8 billion Foxconn plant in Bengaluru, bringing its total factories in India to five.
This shift is part of Apple's plan to depend less on China for manufacturing, especially with global trade tensions still simmering.
By March 2025, Apple's Indian arm had already produced iPhones worth $22 billion—about 20% of all iPhones worldwide, with the majority of India's iPhone exports headed to the US.
What do we know about the iPhone 17 series?
The lineup includes the base model, Air, Pro, and Pro Max—all powered by the A17 Bionic chip.
The Pro versions get periscope telephoto lenses and ProMotion displays for smoother visuals and longer battery life.
Every model launches with iOS 26. Prices start at ₹79,999 for the base version; higher-end models cost more thanks to advanced hardware and import tariffs.
India could be making 1 in 5 iPhones by late-2025
India is quickly becoming a key player in Apple's global supply chain as it ramps up production—helping the company move away from heavy reliance on China.
Tata-run factories are set to make up nearly half of India's output within two years.
By late 2025, India could be making about 20% of all iPhones globally—a big milestone that shows just how important India has become for Apple's future plans.