Apple begins iPhone 17 production in India ahead of launch Technology Aug 21, 2025

Apple has begun production of the iPhone 17 series at a new $2.8 billion Foxconn plant in Bengaluru, bringing its total factories in India to five.

This shift is part of Apple's plan to depend less on China for manufacturing, especially with global trade tensions still simmering.

By March 2025, Apple's Indian arm had already produced iPhones worth $22 billion—about 20% of all iPhones worldwide, with the majority of India's iPhone exports headed to the US.