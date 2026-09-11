DeepSeek's new model brings frontier AI performance at ultra-low cost

DeepSeek has set a competitive pricing strategy for its new model.

During off-peak hours, the company charges $0.003 per million input tokens on a cache hit, $0.15 per million on a cache miss, and $0.60 per million output tokens. However, peak rates are double those figures.

This pricing structure is especially beneficial for developers testing the model for coding agents and other long-running workflows, as they may reread more cached context than fresh context over time.