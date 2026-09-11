Delhi man undergoing infertility test discovers he has uterus

Further investigations, including chromosome testing and imaging, were conducted.

The chromosome test revealed an XY male pattern, but ultrasound and MRI scans showed the presence of a well-formed uterus and fallopian-tube-like structures inside his body.

Both testes were found inside the body, resembling ovaries in appearance.

Dr. Kharbanda described this discovery as "shocking" and said both testicles looked like ovaries.

"And both testicles, they were just like ovaries as they are in females," India Today quoted the doctor as saying.