Delhi Metro calls for strengthening cybersecurity after European network outages

A senior official from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has sounded an alarm over a recent massive blackout affecting the metro networks in Madrid, Barcelona, and Lisbon. The warning was issued at the UITP India Urban Rail Conference, where experts discussed 'Cyber threats in metro rail systems - risks, response and management in the framework of emerging technology.' The DMRC official highlighted that digitalization is significantly increasing cybersecurity risks for metro rail systems globally.

Cybersecurity measures Need for comprehensive database on cyber incidents The DMRC official stressed on the need of a comprehensive database for cyber incidents in metro rail systems. He also called for a dedicated cybersecurity framework to shield these critical urban transport systems from emerging digital threats. This comes after a massive blackout on April 28, which threw the metro networks of Madrid, Barcelona and Lisbon into disarray.

Crisis response Madrid, Barcelona, Lisbon metro networks completely paralyzed In Madrid, 230 trains were stranded affecting some 1,50,000 passengers. Meanwhile, Barcelona's network was completely paralyzed leaving around 20,000 commuters stranded with nearly one-sixth of its trains stuck in tunnels. Jordi Picas Albets from Barcelona Metro recounted how they were caught off guard by the sudden power outage during a meeting at 12:33pm.