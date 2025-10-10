Delhi Metro calls for strengthening cybersecurity after European network outages
What's the story
A senior official from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has sounded an alarm over a recent massive blackout affecting the metro networks in Madrid, Barcelona, and Lisbon. The warning was issued at the UITP India Urban Rail Conference, where experts discussed 'Cyber threats in metro rail systems - risks, response and management in the framework of emerging technology.' The DMRC official highlighted that digitalization is significantly increasing cybersecurity risks for metro rail systems globally.
Cybersecurity measures
Need for comprehensive database on cyber incidents
The DMRC official stressed on the need of a comprehensive database for cyber incidents in metro rail systems. He also called for a dedicated cybersecurity framework to shield these critical urban transport systems from emerging digital threats. This comes after a massive blackout on April 28, which threw the metro networks of Madrid, Barcelona and Lisbon into disarray.
Crisis response
Madrid, Barcelona, Lisbon metro networks completely paralyzed
In Madrid, 230 trains were stranded affecting some 1,50,000 passengers. Meanwhile, Barcelona's network was completely paralyzed leaving around 20,000 commuters stranded with nearly one-sixth of its trains stuck in tunnels. Jordi Picas Albets from Barcelona Metro recounted how they were caught off guard by the sudden power outage during a meeting at 12:33pm.
Rescue operations
Evacuation took nearly 2 hours in Barcelona network
The evacuation during the blackout was a massive operation. It took nearly two hours to clear the entire Barcelona network, with each train taking an average of 51 minutes for evacuation. One particular operation involving a passenger with reduced mobility took as long as one hour and 42 minutes. While the incident underscored the importance of robust operational responses, the broader discussion at the conference linked digitalization in metro systems to increased cybersecurity risks globally.